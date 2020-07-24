At the same time, Philly schools have received only enough funding to barely plug a budget hole created by the economic crisis that has accompanied the pandemic. This will not be sufficient to drastically lower-class sizes, reduce overcrowding, hire more cleaning staff, or any of the measures that would allow us to begin a real conversation about how to safely reopen schools. And let’s not forget that our district is still in the midst of an asbestos crisis that has poisoned teachers and students for decades. This is why many are skeptical that even the most basic safety measures in the district’s reopening plan will be implemented.