The School District has made significant progress in addressing the ventilation crisis. But we’re still lacking evidence of acceptable air flow and quality in too many schools. This is vital information in normal times, but particularly crucial in the midst of an airborne pandemic. The District claims that the “air balancing reports” (part of our negotiated agreement regarding a safe reopening of buildings) are accurate and thorough. But dozens of reports are missing, and dozens more are incomplete. Standard industry measurements are missing in far too many reports. We also have significant concerns regarding the efficacy of the fans being installed in hundreds of rooms. Further, we are concerned around the frigid winter air that will be circulated by the fans, as well as by the fact that at least one of the fan models being utilized is approved for residential use only, indicating that fans may not remain operational if used constantly as will happen in the school environment. The fans must also be removed from the window in the rain and snow, as they pose an electrical risk, and are without filters, meaning they will circulate dust and other particulates.