One of the reasons school districts across the country are attempting to reopen is a new article published by three CDC scientists that claims there is little evidence that schools have contributed to the spread of COVID-19. Leaving aside that the U.S. studies cited in the article were conducted in rural or suburban school districts and took place before the new variants reached our shores, the authors make clear that preventing outbreaks in schools requires mandatory masks, frequent and rapid testing, low class sizes to maintain social distancing, increasing room air ventilation, and most importantly, “addressing and reducing levels of transmission in the surrounding communities through policies to interrupt transmission (e.g., restrictions on indoor dining at restaurants).”