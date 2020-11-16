Our ward had similar disappointments when we sought City Committee support to be trained on the voter information system used for canvassing and phone banking. Ultimately, we ended up teaching ourselves to use the system as best we could and partnering with the state party on phone banking. We worked with two other wards to design and distribute our own get-out-the-vote posters with messaging about mail-in voting and voter registration. But our impact was limited. With a concerted city-wide strategy led by the City Committee, our volunteers and committeepeople could have contributed to efforts across Philadelphia to ensure that voters were registered, engaged, and educated long before Election Day.