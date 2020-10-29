In a mental health crisis, avoiding law enforcement and using private health care can deplete a person’s life savings. After telling my mom that I planned to end my life, she gave me her bonus social security check to pay for a therapist to keep me alive. My new therapist was a Black woman in her 30s like me, with the same twist-out 'fro I had before my big chop. I didn’t fear she would send me to a mental hospital in the back of a police car like my past therapists had tried before. When my new therapist said I have borderline personality disorder, I felt relief that I would finally get help. At least once a month, I would cry like my mother was killed right in front of me. During the rapid mood swings and racing suicidal thoughts, my therapist was a grounding presence.