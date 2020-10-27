There is outrage in Philadelphia’s streets following the killing of Walter Wallace Jr., who was experiencing a mental health crisis. Much energy will go into debating the technical legality of the shooting. Many will see another Black man killed by police in comparison to incidents where white people wielding weapons are taken into custody without being killed. Many will defend the police because Wallace had a knife in his hand, claiming the officers had no choice. Others will describe it as “lawful but awful”—a situation in which the use of force by police is disturbing to see but legally justified. While these are important issues, their resolution is unlikely to prevent more deaths.