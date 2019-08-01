Consider stop-and-frisk as an example. Mayor Jim Kenney and Commissioner Ross cite as evidence of progress that the proportion of stops that are unconstitutional has gone down in recent years. But many in the community view pedestrian stops and frisks as racist and intrusive policing -- even if they are done in a manner that is technically constitutional. So an officer who stops and frisks a black Philadelphian, completely according to protocol, is contributing to the perception that police are racist. The same goes for instances when police officers shoot civilians and the shooting is deemed justified or not criminal.