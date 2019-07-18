Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross announced Thursday that 13 officers would be fired for making racist or offensive Facebook posts, an unprecedented wave of terminations resulting from a scandal that has attracted national attention.
Ross said the 13 officers would be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss. The highest rank among those to be fired is sergeant, he said.
None of the cops to be fired was identified Thursday. The police commissioner said “a couple” of them are on vacation.
“I continue to be very disappointed and angered by these posts, many of which violate basic human decency,” Ross said as he stood alongside Mayor Jim Kenney at a news conference at Police Headquarters.
“We need to move past this ridiculous hate that has consumed this country and has done so for centuries,” Ross said.
“I’m very disappointed that some people allow their biases to taint their view of people,” the police commissioner said. “We’re going to do everything that we can do as an agency. I can’t guarantee you that we can wipe out people’s thoughts and minds. … Everybody wants the same things out of life, and it is so sad that … we have such hatred that doesn’t seem to end. ... There is no excuse. I don’t have one ... We’ve got work to do.”
“Building trust will always be our top priority,” Kenney said. “We will not allow this terrible incident to break down the progress we’ve made.”
Advocacy of violence was the common denominator among the posts of the 13 cops to be fired, differentiating them from posts that only contained “vile comments,” Ross said.
“No one denied that these were their posts,” he added.
The firings represent the most significant step in reaction to last month’s publication of the Plain View Project, a database compiled by advocates that catalogs Facebook posts made by officers in eight jurisdictions, including Philadelphia.
The dismissals also represent the largest number of officers fired at one time in recent city history.
Ross said last month that 72 officers had been taken off street duty pending the department’s investigation into the posts, which were allegedly made by more than 300 active officers. He said that he expected dozens to face internal consequences and at least several to be fired.
Ross has repeatedly said that he was troubled by the posts and that they could undermine public trust in the department.
John McNesby, president of the police officers’ union, Lodge 5 of the Fraternal Order of Police, said in a statement Thursday that the union was “aware of the dismissals and disappointed that our officers will be terminated without due process.”
McNesby said the union was “meeting with each officer to prepare an appropriate response to protect our members’ rights under the contract.”
“FOP Lodge #5 and our members condemn racist and hateful speech in any form,” the statement said. “The overwhelming majority of our members serve this city with integrity and professionalism.”
The union had said last month that it did not believe anyone should be fired as a result of Facebook posts, signaling that it may fight any terminations via its arbitration process.
This is a developing story that will be updated.