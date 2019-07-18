“I’m very disappointed that some people allow their biases to taint their view of people,” the police commissioner said. “We’re going to do everything that we can do as an agency. I can’t guarantee you that we can wipe out people’s thoughts and minds. … Everybody wants the same things out of life, and it is so sad that … we have such hatred that doesn’t seem to end. ... There is no excuse. I don’t have one ... We’ve got work to do.”