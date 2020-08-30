Like most decent Americans, I’m watching our new national nightmare unfold with mixed feelings that this time — in a much more diverse America than 1968, with a new silent majority that craves an end to violence and division — Trump’s approach won’t work, and with growing anxiety that somehow it will. Polls showing the president’s support holding and perhaps rising slightly in battleground states (where Biden still holds small leads) prove that his base is rallying around the red-meat rhetoric. Trump won’t get the most votes in 2020 — he didn’t in 2016, either — but the chaos and confusion he needs to merely claim victory, regardless of the real outcome, and possibly abuse the power of the president to cling to the White House looks more likely today.