When we hear such statistics, we understand them, but it is hard for us to connect to them unless they affect us personally. Because so few of us are business owners today, a number like 22% of businesses failing does not truly hit all of us. What we forget is that many of these people toiled for years to build their business, often with great sacrifice to their families and under financial constraints with which most of us would never live. Small business equals people. It also equals freedom—the freedom of an individual to go out and start something. Over the past few decades at least, these businesses have struggled under pressure from big-box retailers, scant lending resources (despite lip service from banks), and now, the internet.