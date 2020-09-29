As political scientists Christopher H. Achen & Larry Bartles tell us in Democracy for Realists, “even the most informed voters typically make choices not on the basis of policy preferences or ideology, but on the basis of who they are—their social identities.” Debates are one moment in the continual renewal of American democracy, but not through romanticized notions of sober reflection or free and fair elections. Rather, the performance of the candidates in the debate help Americans to reconsider and solidify their connection to the social groups that make up their individual identities. Who am I, and who am I with? In turn, who am I not, and who am I against?