With early voter turnout and a nearly unprecedented number of registered voters, we see that our community is stepping up. Philadelphians know what it is to be underdogs — to feel overlooked and undervalued. But we also know Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. We know what it means to rally around and propel each other forward in the final seconds before the buzzer. Our state and region hold so much power — not only for ourselves, but for our country at large as a swing state. This is our time. And by voting for our own health, we can flex our full muscle and show our full might.