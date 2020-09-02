Now with more than 6 million cases, there are precautions we must take to overcome recognized behavioral hurdles to containing the spread. Extensive testing is seen as an important tool to identify and contain COVID-19 infection. But, because no test is perfect, there will be widespread misunderstanding by the general public and key decision makers regarding the likelihood of false positive or false negative results, as behavioral studies have clearly demonstrated. In areas with low prevalence of the virus, positive test readings are likely to be wrong, resulting in unnecessary and costly consequences to individuals and the community. Therefore, it will be important to have independent second tests before imposing quarantines and contact tracing.