To reopen indoor dining, Murphy said, the transmission rate, a benchmark to measure the virus’ spread, had to remain below one for more than a week. A transmission rate of one means that on average, each person with the virus is giving it to one other person, so below one means the spread is decreasing. The spot positivity rate, which measures the percentage of people to test positive on a given day, had to stay “among the lowest in the nation,” he said. This week it is 1.2%, down from 1.4% last week, and on the lower end for all states.