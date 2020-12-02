One of the best things about working in the restaurant industry in a city like Philadelphia is that we all know each other. (Full disclosure: It’s also one of the worst, but that will have to be the subject of a different op-ed.) When we see a year at Continental Mid-Town on a resume we automatically knew that meant quick table turns, adherence to brand standards, solid steps of service, and menu knowledge. We knew the managers and chefs in each kitchen, and we know where they all trained. We know each other’s service styles, values, and methods. And when we see one of these dining rooms or kitchens on a resume, we can build and develop our own staff with the confidence that they have learned and grown with their previous employers.