Inquirer critic Craig LaBan praised Res Ipsa’s coffee program, its luscious egg sandwiches, and its Sicilian BYOB dinners. He wrote that Ferreri, who had worked with Akin at Zahav, channels “refined minimalism with his food, drawing layers of depth from his Sicilian-inspired menu.” (Ferreri is doing pop-ups. Capriotti and Corpus have added Eeva, a pizzeria, to their flagship ReAnimator location in Kensington. Akin, besides operating Stock in Rittenhouse (open Wednesday to Sunday for takeout and delivery, while the Fishtown original is open Friday to Sunday), is executive chef at Le Cavaliere at the Green Room at Wilmington’s Hotel Du Pont.)