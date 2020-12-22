This holiday season, I and my family have much to be thankful for. This pandemic has been very hard on our country, our commonwealth, and our city. Despite the hardships that so many are suffering, I have not lost my job or my home, and I am fortunate enough to be able to provide a bountiful Christmas to my wife and children. Most importantly, none of my loved ones have been stricken by this terrible disease. The small sacrifice of missing out on spending time with extended family seems minuscule by comparison to the very real hardships that so many in our community are suffering. Nonetheless, it is evident that the sacrifices that our leaders have required of us have not been reciprocated.