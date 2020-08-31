As indoor dining remains off the table in Philadelphia until Sept. 8, a widely circulated photo of Mayor Jim Kenney eating inside a Maryland restaurant this weekend is drawing heat online as restaurateurs say the city’s coronavirus dining restrictions continue to hurt their business.
The photo, which the mayor’s office confirmed was taken Sunday in the Chesapeake Bay region of Maryland, was posted on Instagram by Philadelphia restaurateur Marc Vetri, who has been a vocal critic of the city’s indoor dining closures. It wasn’t clear who originally took the photo.
”Hi @phillymayor,” Vetri wrote. “Glad you’re enjoying indoor dining with no social distancing or mask-wearing in Maryland tonight while restaurants here in Philly close, suffer and fight for every nickel just to survive. I guess all your press briefings and your narrative of unsafe indoor dining don’t apply to you. Thank you for clearing it all up for us tonight.”
Six months after Philadelphia shut down city restaurants in attempts to quell the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced last week that restaurants will once again be permitted to serve patrons indoors starting Sept 8. But the waiting period has been tough on local eateries, forcing some to close and many to struggle to survive.
On Monday, Deana Gamble, a spokesperson for Kenney, said the mayor visited a friend’s restaurant in Maryland, where indoor dining has been permitted since June. On his way back to Philadelphia, Kenney also stopped to eat outdoors at Rouge in Rittenhouse Square, Gamble added.
“Throughout the pandemic, the Mayor has consistently deferred to the guidance of the Health Commissioner, who in this case felt strongly about waiting until Sept. 8 to resume indoor dining,” Gamble said. “If elected officials at the federal level had similarly deferred to health experts over the past five months, this might not even be an issue by now.”
The mayor, Gamble said, understands “the frustrations of local restaurant owners who have been hardest hit by the pandemic,” but noted the “drastically different circumstances” in the Maryland county, where 782 total coronavirus cases have been reported, compared to more than 33,000 in Philadelphia.
The mayor’s office didn’t specify the restaurant or its precise location, but Maryland state data showed Cecil County has reported 782 cases as of Monday morning.