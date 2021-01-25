Amidst the chaotic activity of these first two weeks of 2021, the lessons are clear. Voters and civilians are the ones who choose elected officials. We are also the ones who must hold them accountable. This is true for our City Council members who don’t honor their word, state representatives who don’t honor the regulations of the land, and our federal officials who wield enormous power. That advocates and experts were able to “X the X-waiver” to make treatment more accessible to all is a testament to the power of raising these issues. We can’t stop using our voices now. It’s still a matter of life and death. But it’s also a new day.