The ruling, however, is far from the end of the story for America’s first legal supervised injection site. While the court ruled that the Crack House Statute could be used against sites, the law does not have to be applied. Take for example, marijuana dispensaries, which should also be considered “crack houses” under a plain reading of federal law. However, in 2013 the DOJ issued the Cole Memo, which ordered prosecutors not to raid dispensaries in states with legalized marijuana. Biden’s DOJ can — and should — issue a similar non-enforcement memo for supervised injection sites in their first days in office, reopening the possibility of Safehouse’s legal opening in Philadelphia.