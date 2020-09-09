Our schools, whether we teach in-person or via online learning platforms, are not doing what they are supposed to: preparing our young people to be thoughtful, intelligent, and competent citizens. This is evident in the interactions we see on social media and in our streets, where people are no longer having productive discussions and debates but are instead victimizing and ridiculing and attacking one another, both literally and figuratively. Many schools use a model of teaching that hasn’t been changed substantially in 60 years, namely a centralized, top-down dissemination of information that relies on rule-following and values orderliness over thoughtfulness, and this system does not prepare students for open discourse or citizenship. It does not engage them in the right ways, and it does not prepare them for life after school.