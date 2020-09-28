On February 5, 2016, nine months before the 2016 presidential Election, Senator Toomey said: “Given that we are already well into the presidential election process and that the Supreme Court appointment is for a lifetime, it makes sense to give the American people a more direct say in this critical decision. The next Court appointment should be made by the newly elected president. If that new president is not a member of my party, I will take the same objective non-partisan approach to that nominee as I have always done.”