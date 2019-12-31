For the first 10 years of my recovery I couldn’t even speak about the incident without crying and breaking down as a terrified victim of a violent crime. For the 39 years since being wounded, I’ve learned to live with the victimization, find a place to put it in my mind so I’m not constantly terrorized by the memories. I’ve also learned to accept the fact that I survived when my colleague didn’t, and put one foot in front of the other and soldier on. I’ve had to remember that I am blessed, and I have so much to live for: I work in an industry I’m passionate about, am auntie to four glorious nieces, am blessed with a 91-year-old feisty mother, and will celebrate 33 years of marriage in May.