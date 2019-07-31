The moment, captured by photojournalist Julia Le Duc, was published by Mexican newspaper La Jornada and distributed widely by the Associated Press on June 25. It quickly revived a long-standing debate surrounding tragic images: Was this horrifying scene a necessary depiction of the reality at the border, where 181 people have died as of early July, according to the United Nations’ Institute of Migration? Or was it an insensitive display of dead bodies that ultimately would not lead to concrete action for those most affected by the crisis being covered?