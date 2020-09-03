That vision was later embodied in the Central Delaware Master Plan, currently being implemented by the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DRWC). As the lead funder of both the Civic Visioning process and the Master Plan that followed, we are pleased to see that the citizen-based plan for the Central Delaware has been able to attract significant high quality public investment. More recently, that has included private developer interest as well, including proposals ranging from new residential development to a new arena for the Sixers. In considering these development proposals the test should be clear: do they advance or derail the master plan? Do they honor the community vision?