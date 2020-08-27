Building a sports arena at Penn’s Landing would represent a step back for the waterfront and for the process that has been in place for over a decade by encouraging more cars and downplaying civic input, public access, and connection to the city’s street grid. It would allow the singular vision of one company to dominate a significant part of the waterfront. The inclusion of public amenities is not the same thing as a space that has the interests and needs of the public at its center. The public has been a driving force and spirit behind how the Delaware waterfront has evolved so far. That should continue.