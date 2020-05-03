I first mentioned the Reade allegation in this column on March 29, or more than a month ago. I wrote at the time that “it’s credible enough that we should listen to her, and investigate fully.” Since then, we do know a little more. The short version of her case is that she has worked as an aide to the then-Delaware senator in the early 1990s and last year — when as many as seven other women said Biden had made them uncomfortable with things like unwelcome touching or hair-sniffing — she added her name to that list. Reade said in 2019 that her ex-boss made her uncomfortable with shoulder or neck rubbing and asked her to serve drinks at an event because he liked her legs. But then she came back earlier this year with the more explosive charge that Biden had backed her against a wall and digitally penetrated her.