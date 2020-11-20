I love frozen entrees: I eat them almost daily. This love dates back to my parents' rare “date nights,” when the then-called “TV dinners” were a welcome respite from my mom’s cooking. I loved the chance to choose my own dinner destiny, the compartments that kept the fried chicken safe from the pea juice, and, best of all, the option (often exercised, in the absence of the aforementioned 'rents) to eat dessert first. I genuinely liked the apple compote and the rest of the prefab fare.