How do we move forward? How will the president, and his many enablers, be held accountable? We can proclaim our commitment to the rule of law, but that is not enough, especially since some senators already abandoned their often-expressed reverence for states’ rights and insinuated they had the ultimate power to undo what the states upheld. It’s easy for anyone, including the complicit, to cry “rule of law” and “law and order” amid this disaster. But how do we make sure we actually enforce those things with norms eroded to this extent?