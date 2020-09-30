It is true that Philadelphians don’t take BS, and that this is a gritty city. We are tough talkers who, from the outside, are often standoffish. This may sometimes be accurate to insiders too, and if anyone has ever sat at a green light longer than a second, they’d concur. Let’s not forget that we’ve earned ourselves a jail and court inside of the now-demolished Veteran’s Stadium. We’re also clever opportunists, already turning a profit off of Trump’s now infamous words with shirts and sweatshirts being sold within an hour of the close of the debate. Many companies (like this shirt line) are hitting back by routing profits into the very community he sought to defund.