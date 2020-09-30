The Oxford English Dictionary gives just one definition for stand back, but stand by goes on for six different entries—several of which will give plausible deniability to those who disclaim racist intent on Trump’s behalf. But today’s most common understanding of stand by—"to hold oneself in readiness, be prepared (for something, to do something)"—came along in the 17th century. The definition adds, “Often in imperative = be ready!”—notable because Trump used it in the imperative, and because who knew that the OED uses exclamation points within its definitions? Guess that old dictionary is wilder than we thought.