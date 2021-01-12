First, the president can, in theory, pardon everyone who entered the Capitol building, right now. He does not need to know their names. He does not need to know what they did. It doesn’t matter if they have been prosecuted or even identified yet. President Jimmy Carter summarily pardoned all draft dodgers of the Vietnam war—whether or not they had been arrested. Carter’s Attorney General was ordered to halt all investigations of people not yet even charged. President Gerald Ford also granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon [to] Richard Nixon for all offenses … which he … may have committed or taken part in.” Presidents can pardon “all [federal] offenses,” before they are even investigated, as long as the conduct has actually occurred.