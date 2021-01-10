Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey has become the second Republican senator to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation following Wednesday’s deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.
Toomey, who recently said Trump “committed impeachable offenses,” told CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday that he agrees with Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska), the first GOP senator to demand Trump resign.
“I think at this point, with just a few days left, it’s the best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rearview mirror for us,” Toomey said on State of the Union. “That could happen immediately. I’m not optimistic it will, but I do think that would be the best way forward.”
He made similar comments to Chuck Todd, host of NBC’s Meet the Press, on Sunday.
“I think the best way for our country is for the president to resign and go away, as soon as possible,” he said. “I acknowledge that may not be likely, but I think that would be best.”
Trump’s term ends Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office. Trump has said he will not be attending the inauguration.
Twitter has also permanently banned Trump from using the social media platform in the wake of Wednesday’s events, killing five, including a Capitol Police officer.
This story is developing and will be updated. It contains information from the Associated Press.