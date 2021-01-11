Following last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol, many are wondering whether President Trump should be removed from office for inciting violence. It would be an unprecedented move given that his replacement, President-elect Joe Biden, is due to be inaugurated next week. While some Republicans are unlikely to support Trump’s removal from office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump and will continue to push Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to force him out.