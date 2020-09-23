I was happy to accommodate her because I had an ulterior motive: I was on the ballot for delegate to the Republican National Convention, and I needed her vote. Early that morning, I dutifully drove her to cast her ballot, then thanked her for making the effort to get to the polls and voting for me. “Oh, I couldn’t vote for you this time,” she replied. As she delivered the bad news, she clutched a small piece of paper. It contained the Trump-endorsed slate of delegate candidates. My name wasn’t one of them.