Universities maintain prestige, in part, by admitting the brightest and most intellectually engaged students. If you attend class and begin to panic when the teacher calls on you, or your emotions otherwise inhibit you from displaying your ideas—all more likely under the stress of the coronavirus—you will likely feel like your value has declined. Your ability to do well in that class is determined by your ability to juggle physical and mental labor, while simultaneously managing anxiety by up keeping the image of a valuable and successful college student. As Hochschild says: “I do think that managing anxiety associated with obligatory chores is emotional labor.” And “obligatory chores” certainly include what you have to do to, at bare minimum, pass a class, like attend virtual recitations and class meetings.