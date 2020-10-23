I haven’t experienced much of this outright hostility towards people with disabilities. Yet ask anyone who is blind, uses a wheelchair, is deaf, or somehow different. We understand. Veiled or no, the clear “fear or awkwardness energy” of strangers is easy to pick up. Pity is the other end of the binary to hostility. Either way, discrimination is the result. When I was a White House Fellow in 1979, someone I interviewed with during the placement process was polite when I met him, but apparently told his aides he couldn’t work with a person who used a wheelchair, even though it was illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities in the federal government. The Americans With Disabilities Act expanded our civil rights in 1990. However, people’s attitudes still lag behind the law.