The expected rhetoric followed Wallace’s death, with some highlighting his criminal record, saying the cops were doing their job, and dismissing the already denied humanity of a Black person. This isn’t new—this is how a white supremacist culture reacts to violence enacted on Black bodies. Nothing about this is coincidental nor a mistake, especially not in the context of the over-criminalization of our communities in Philadelphia and nationwide. There isn’t any reform that can confront how brutal this system is at the root. Despite body cams and independent investigations, progressive District Attorneys, and recurrent, as of yet unheeded demands to defund the police, the culture of policing continues to harm the most vulnerable among us.