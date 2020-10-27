View this post on Instagram

I’ve cried with his family outside of their house. We prayed. We embraced each other but we can’t make this make sense ... WHEN WILL BLACK LIVES REALLY MATTER? A husband, father, son, twin - brutally gunned down ... what would #deescalation have looked like earlier this afternoon in my community? Would Walter Wallace be alive and be getting the help he needed? #WalterWallace #SayHisName #BlackLivesMatter #PoliceReform #PoliceReformNow