What’s gone wrong? More finger-pointing has been taking place than arm-jabbing. As Ashish K. Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, noted Sunday in a Washington Post op-ed, the only thing that seems crystal clear is that nobody is in charge. Citizens who’d been hearing about Operation Warp Speed from President Donald Trump for months weren’t aware that the actual administering of shots was pushed onto the states, where public health departments were underfunded and overworked even before the surge in work around the coronavirus. And within the states there’s another layer of confusion over the role for counties, some of which are turning to low-budget websites like Eventbrite to sign up patients.