But I just can’t do it. Having a Zoom holiday doesn’t give me the joy that I get from a holiday with family. There are no smells of dishes, no chatter from the other room (or yelling, as Israeli culture dictates), and no bustling sense of too many people in a small space. In a Zoom you can’t immerse yourself in a one-on-one conversation in the corner with a cousin, or get to know (/interrogate) that new person one member of the family finally brought home. And perhaps more than anything, you don’t get the feeling of squeezing around a table, and being surrounded by the people you love unconditionally.