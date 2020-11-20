If there is any year to pray together, it’s 2020. Ask someone to lead the family in grace at the beginning of dinner. Then go across the table or the screen and ask each participant to share what they are grateful for. “In a year that we have lost so much, we should try to express gratitude at the very least for being alive and together, no matter how far apart we are, said University of Pennsylvania chaplain, Rev. Charles Howard. It’s also a nice touch, Howard said, to thank people you love just for being who they are.