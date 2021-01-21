anthropause, n: a dramatic global slowdown in human activity, with observable effects on everything from carbon emissions to wildlife habitats to energy usage. Turns out that when humans change their activity, the human impacts on our environment are mitigated. Note: If you’re someone who has gone on record as questioning the human causes of climate change — like, for example, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, Rep. Scott Perry, Rep. Glenn Thompson, Rep. Lloyd Smucker, or, like, half of the Pennsylvania legislature — you should probably avoid using this word. Really, you should avoid using any words, but, you know, baby steps.