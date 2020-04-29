covid-19, noun: Follow the copy editors on this one. It’s the disease that’s killed more than 200,000 people, but because it’s a weird acronym of COronaVIrus Disease-2019, we still don’t have a uniform way to capitalize it. The Inquirer and the Associated Press give it the all-caps COVID-19 treatment — really in-your-face to let you know what a big, bad disease it is. The New York Times opts for the subtler Covid-19, while the Washington Post is most understated in its all-lowercase covid-19. (At least everyone agrees on the hyphen.) With all due respect to the heroes on The Inquirer’s copy desk, go with the Post’s advice: covid-19. The all-caps are — just as Donald Trump called the whole pandemic in January — alarmist. The Times’ capitalization of only the first letter is asinine, since it’s not named for a person (like, say, Alzheimer’s disease). When all of this passes — and it will — covid-19 will be a memory no more deserving of capitalization than radar (an oft-forgotten acronym for “RAdio Detection And Ranging”) or humvee (a bastardized acronym for “high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle,” which makes about as much sense as the nuts who drive these gas-guzzling freak shows down Lancaster Avenue on the Main Line). Minimizing the caps lowers readers’ blood pressure — something sure to help our collective mental and physical health when we all need it most.