But here’s the worst part. After recovering from a mild case of the coronavirus, Bolsonaro continued to promote fake cures and downplay the rampaging disease. “His illness was not even able to teach him how to fight the disease,” Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a fired health minister told the Financial Times. “His quick recovery strengthened his claim that the pandemic was not that bad and strengthened his image as a superman messiah.” At least it did among his followers, who, according to polls, number around 37% of Brazilians (with a slight uptick after he got sick).