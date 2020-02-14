Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposal to ban any oil refinery in the city from using hydrogen fluoride (HF), a notoriously dangerous chemical, was a strong message and especially timely, coming two days before a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge approved the sale of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions site. The South Philly refinery shut down after part of it exploded and burned last June 21; on Wednesday, Judge Kevin Gross affirmed the purchase of PES by a Chicago company that repurposes industrial properties. The company has no plans to restart the city’s sole remaining refinery, as the rejected suitor hoped to do. More than 1,000 workers have lost their jobs following the PES closing and bankruptcy.