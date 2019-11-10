A cluster of suburban Philadelphia counties and a rural South Jersey legislative district became overnight sensations last week as national political pundits painted a blue tsunami centered in Delaware County and a red glare around Cape May, mostly in shades of Donald Trump. While political prognosticators were quick to cast portents for the 2020 presidential election on these results, we think the snapshot taken on Tuesday is still developing. The only thing voters in these state, county, and municipal contests may have proven is that all politics is local, and many results can be chalked up to demographic shifts throughout the region. Those shifts may also explain the most refreshing change that this election signaled: an apparent fatigue with establishment party organizations.