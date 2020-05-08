Pennsylvania got close to an avalanche of evictions and foreclosures. Without a plan and resources to process the expected surge in fillings without compromising public health or the rights of tenants, it was irresponsible of the Supreme Court to lift the moratorium. But the General Assembly also deserves criticism. None of the three bills lawmakers proposed to extend the moratorium in a range of circumstances managed to advance out of committee. That’s shameful, given the devastating consequences to individuals of losing their homes at a time we are ordered to stay in our homes.