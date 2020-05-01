And, like local journalism outlets everywhere, we, too, are feeling the struggle due to precipitous drop in advertising during a virtual shutdown of commerce. We are being challenged to expand our coverage to provide critical information to the region against a backdrop of diminishing resources. Local news during a pandemic is a literal lifeline in providing critical information and providing perspective on the scope of the challenges we face. No one else can do that. That’s why news organizations like ours are joining in a call to Congress for help through this crisis — the kind of help other businesses are getting.