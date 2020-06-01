By late last week, it became clear Gov. Tom Wolf and Philly Mayor Jim Kenney have different takes on whether the city should move from the state’s “red,” or lockdown status, to “yellow,” or partially reopened, on June 5. That’s in part because Wolf’s statewide red/yellow/green system may have worked well initially, but he has since backed away and loosened the criteria for opening, urging all counties to move to the “yellow” phase. Kenney and Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, meanwhile, see firsthand the pandemic’s virulence in the city — where more than 1,200 people have died — and want to slow things down.